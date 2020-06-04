Let's help bring change together
VOTE | REGISTER TO VOTE NOW!
Get involved.
Here are a few great places to start:
• Vote.Gov
CLICK HERE to see a list of upcoming Statewide primary elections
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Donations are being made to --
Black Lives Matter: https://blacklivesmatter.com/
George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
Bail Project: https://bailproject.org/
Color of Change: https://colorofchange.org/
Equal Justice Initiatives: https://eji.org/
Black Girl Ventures: https://www.blackgirlventures.org/
The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls: https://www.nationalcouncil.us/
(see attached for more donation suggestions)
EDUCATE YOURSELF
Suggested Literature:
Attached Please find a full list of relevant literature including books, articles, podcasts, websites and more.
Books
Between The World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Race Matters by Cornel West
If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Women, Race & Class by Angela Davis
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
Caught: The Prison State and The Lockdown of American Politics by Marie Gottschalk
A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn.
Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do – Jennifer L. Eberhardt
The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein
Beloved by Toni Morrison
The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson
Articles
Ta-Nehisi Coates’ article, The Case for Reparations
Nikole Hannah-Jones’ The 1619 Project
FILM/SERIES
Do The Right Thing
Thirteenth
When They See Us
Miss Evers’ Boys
A People’s History of the United States
Rosewood
Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools
Mudbound
Fruitvale Station
The Hate U Give
American Son
Just Mercy
Let it Fall
The Black Power Mixtape (Angela Davis)
I Am Not Your Negro
Hidden Figures
The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution
Selma
The Color Purple
Hope the above helped motivate you. Together we can make a difference!