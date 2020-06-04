Let's help bring change together

Get involved.

Here are a few great places to start:

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Donations are being made to --

Black Lives Matter: https://blacklivesmatter.com/

George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Color of Change: https://colorofchange.org/

Equal Justice Initiatives: https://eji.org/

Black Girl Ventures: https://www.blackgirlventures.org/

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls: https://www.nationalcouncil.us/

(see attached for more donation suggestions)



EDUCATE YOURSELF

Suggested Literature:

Suggested Literature including books, articles, podcasts, websites and more.

Books

Between The World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Race Matters by Cornel West

If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Women, Race & Class by Angela Davis

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

Caught: The Prison State and The Lockdown of American Politics by Marie Gottschalk

A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn.

The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein

Beloved by Toni Morrison

The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson

Articles

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ The 1619 Project



FILM/SERIES

Do The Right Thing

Thirteenth

When They See Us

Miss Evers’ Boys

A People’s History of the United States

Rosewood

Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools

Mudbound

Fruitvale Station

The Hate U Give

American Son

Just Mercy

Let it Fall

The Black Power Mixtape (Angela Davis)

I Am Not Your Negro

Hidden Figures

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution

Selma

The Color Purple

Hope the above helped motivate you. Together we can make a difference!