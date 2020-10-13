LeBron James' six-year-old daughter now a homeowner

LeBron James is celebrating his world championship win and also his six-year-old daughter's birthday. The NBA basketball star gave his daughter, Zhuri, a house for her sixth birthday. Z's brand new pad isn't far from papa LeBron, its located right outside in their backyard.

Z's got her own little small play house in the backyard of the big house. It is outfitted with the usual house stuff like a stove and oven but play ones of course. LeBron took us in for a little peek before getting the floor a little dirty.