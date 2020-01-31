LeBron James and Anthony Davis sport new Kobe Bryant tattoos

Several players from the Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant in a permanent way. Lebron James and Anthony Davis were spotted with new ink at practice Thursday.

Both players took to Instagram to show off their tribute to #24 on their story.



"You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league," said Davis "Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean! #RIPKobe #RIPGiGi 😔."

James promised to continue Bryant's legacy with the Lakers.

"You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s**t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!"