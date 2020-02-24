'Leaning Tower of Dallas' to be imploded

An implosion attempt on Sunday failed to bring down part of the former 11-story Affiliated Computer Services building in Dallas, TX. The building turned into meme's and jokes where photos were shared all around the internet.

People are calling this the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" inspired by Italy's "Leaning Tower of Pisa".

Photos are circulaing online of people sharing themselves pretending to hold up the leaning tower.













The building will be demolished to make way for a 27-acre development with offices, hotel, restaurants, a park, an entertainment venue and residential units.

All in fun, Legoland dallas made a miniature tribute for the tower.



Interessting enough, someone created a comical page on Change.org to save the Leaning Tower of Dallas by making it an official UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as an official Texas Historic Landmark.

Monday morning, crews have decided to use a wrecking ball on a crane to knock down the remainder of the building.