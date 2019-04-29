Larry King hospitalized after heart attack

Larry King has been in the talk show and radio game for a long time with winning two awards including two Peabodys, and Emmy and 10 ACE awards. The 85-year-old had suffered another heart attack going into cardiac arrest. Larry had difficulty breathing for months and was scheduled for an angiogram.

While at home, getting ready to visit the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed by ambulance where doctors performed an angioplasty. Surgeons opened up the artery that collapsed and inserted several stents.