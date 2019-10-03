Kylie Jenner sets record straight

A day after the internet reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke off, Kylie is speaking out for the first time on Twitter just to clear the air.

Was Kylie with her ex Tyga? Kylie was spotted partying at Delilah in West Hollywood with her friends Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine, then leaving the spot in a blue Rolls Royce.

Reports state the blue RR pulled up to the Studio at the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was recording, but Kylie wanted to straighten the record of the "2am meetup" and let people know that she was dropping off her two friends.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," The beauty mogul wrote. "There was no 2am date with Tyga. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."