Kylie Jenner donates $1M to Australia relief effort after Instagram story backlash

Kelie Jenner stepped up by opening her wallet to help the victims of the raging wildfires in Australia after some critical backlash online. The country is battling the worst flames they've ever seen and there seems to be no near hope in ending it quickly.

Animal death tolls are at an all time high in the country. Kylie posted to her Instagram story a photo of a volunteer fire service official carrying a koala bear.

Later, Kylie had posted a tasteless (now deleted image) on her Instagram story of herself wearing mink fur slippers along with a caption of "baby pink toes."

With that last post, people quickly fired shots at the 22-year-old calling out her hypocritical behavior.

"Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas then posting her real mink fur slippers. Make it make sense!?!" someone wrote on Twitter.

"I don't understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes." said another on Twitter.

A source close to Kylie wanted to clear the air. "Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused."

Kylie's contribution addded her to the list of the rich and famous who donated, the billionaire cosmetics mogul donated $1 million to the Australia wildfire relief efforts.

Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian West came out swinging on Twitter. "nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."