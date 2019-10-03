Kurt Cobain home where he took his life is for sale in Seattle

If you're in the market for a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that was built in 1902 and was owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, the famous Grunge rock star who had taken his own life in the greenhouse is for sale.

The home, located on .74 acres in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle right on the banks of Lake Washington and features a "completely updated" shingled exterior along with balconies and stone accents overlooking the lake and the Cascade Mountains is going for $2.895 million.

Very little about the interior was known as no photos were taken inside. The listing is still held by real estate firm Ewing & Clark.

Courtney and Frances Bean had lived in the home until 1997 when they sold it to a trust firm for $2.9 million. Now, the home is back on the market since for a cool $7.5 million.