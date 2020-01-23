Kodak Black receives release date from prison

It looks like Kodak Black has two years remaining behind bars in Miami Federal Detention Center. Kodak will be sent to a federal prison in Oklahoma City. According to Kodak's attorney, his final destination will be a prison in Kentucky.

The "Tunnel Vision" rapper just got the date of August 14, 2022. The 22-year-old could be released a few days early because the 14th falls on a Sunday.

Federal policy states that inmates would be released early if their "get out" date falls on a weekend.