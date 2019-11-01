Kodak Black involved in a prison fight

According to the Associated Press, the altercation said the "ZEZE" rapper had kicked a prison guard trying to break up the fight. That guard was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Let's rewind to why Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri is behind bars in the first place. In May, he was charged with crimes including making false statements on federal forms to purchase three firearms illegally. One of those firearms was found at the scene of the Pompano Beach shooting. Black pleaded guilty and is facing up to eight years in prison. He will remain in the detention center until November 13th, the date of his sentencing.