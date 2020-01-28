Kobe Bryant to be inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame

On December 19, 2019 Kobe Bryant along with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash were eligible candidates for the Class of 2020 of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

After the untimely death of Kobe, he has been fast tracked as a first-ballot enshrinement to be inducted alongside basketball greats such as Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett as officials waived the customary vote. The remainder of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be announced in April.



To be inducted into the BHoF, a player must be retired for three full seasons. Kobe had retired in 2016.

The ceremony will be held in Springfield, MA in on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Symphony Hall.

As for his daughter, Gianna, she wanted to become a Husky for UConn. The college had granted her wish with her very own number 2 jersey that was laid on a reserved bench with a bouquet of flowers. The team shared the tribute on social media.