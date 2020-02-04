Kobe Bryant mural pops up downtown

San Antonio is a proud city for their Spurs. But lately, the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna along with the victims of the helicopter crash in Calabasas had brought the world together. Everyone is celebrating Kobe's life in their own way, especially here in San Antonio.

Downtown San Antonio, at Local Bar which is located at 600 N. Presa, artist Faustin Deleon created a masterpiece on the window of the bar to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Completed on Saturday, bar owner Luis Munoz wanted to apologize for the "hatred" and "booing" of the Spurs fans in San Antonio. He thought it was proper to show him, his fans and his legacy some love.

The mural shows Kobe with his arms spread out to his side, holding a basketball in purple and yellow Los Angeles Lakers colors.