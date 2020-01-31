Kobe Bryant memorial mural in Austin defaced

All types of people are honoring Kobe Bryant in their own way. In Austin, Tx, a mural done by artist @lacedandfound was complete but hours later after it's unveiling the mural had been a target with the word "rapist" written in spraypaint.

Twitter user Rashad said "Went to pay my respects to Kobe but the mural has already been defaced (?).

The Austin artist has already fixed the mural that displays the face of Kobe Bryant his jersey number 24 and his daughter Gianna along with Black Mamba written in purple letters. If you'd like to visit this mural in person, the address is 2912 Guadalupe St. in Austin, Texas. Let's just hope that people will leave it alone.



