Kirsten Dunst confused on why she is part of Kanye's 2020 Vision
Not sure what the meaning of the message is here.
Univision,Aug 20, 2020 – 02:09 PM EDT
Actress Kirsten Dunst is questioning on why she is part of Kanye's unclear message that was released on Twitter August 18th.
The 38-year-old is asking what the messaging behind the campaign is? The poster image that was posted to Kanye's Twitter account has many other faces along with "Kanye 2020 Vision".
West hasn't replied to Dunst's question on Twitter.
