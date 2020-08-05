King Combs involved in a car wreck in Beverly Hills
Univision,Aug 5, 2020 – 03:14 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
It was a scary moment for King Combs who was involved in car wreck early Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
A man that was speeding in a Tesla lost control of his vehicle slamming into King's red Ferrari, totaling it. King had only suffered minor injuries but had been treated at the scene was wasn't transported to the hospital.
TMZ had video that shows the extensive damage to King's ride showing part of the rear bumper torn off. Turns out that the man who lost control was driving while intoxicated and arrested.
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte