Kevin Hart out of hospital after car crash

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was released from the hospital on Wednesday, September 11th and checked into a rehab facility. Hart was telling his friends and family that he was grateful for being alive after being in a major car accident on September 1, 2019.

Kevin suffered three fractured areas of his spine and underwent surgery to repair those three areas.

TMZ caught up with Kevin's wife, Eniko after she was leaving a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Thursday. She told TMZ that she was relieved that Kevin was leaving the hospital to an outpatient rehabilitation center for a few months.