Kevin Hart is back home and 'shocked' to be alive

After spending 10 long days in the hospital under heavy pain medication and then taken to a rehabilitation facility to get things back to normal, Kevin Hart is happy to be home.

Kevin has a physical therapist coming over to do some stretching and exercises with him with therapy bands and the comedian still has a long way to go. Kevin wasted no time working out in the gym with therapist approved exercises.

Kevin is progressing fairly quickly though, he's not worried about the injuries affecting his acting career and doctors have assured the 40-year-old that he'll be back to normal.

TMZ said that Kevin is grateful to be alive and "has a new perspective on life" and "Cherishes the fact that he's alive and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him."