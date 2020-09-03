Kendrick Lamar seen shooting new music video in LA

We hear that Kendrick Lamar may be putting out new music soon.

Lamar was spotted shooting a music video on the streets of Los Angeles on September 1. PEOPLE published the photo showing Lamar sporting a white crew neck, shorts, white knee-high socks and black Converse Chuck Taylor's while talking on a payphone sitting on a milk crate. Looks like we have a nostalgic video coming soon.

It's been a little over three years since Lamar had dropped a new album since DAMN in 2017, which was certified triple platinum and also won a Pulizer Prize and Lamar a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album.