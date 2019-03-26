Kehlani gave birth in bathroom

Kehlani choose to have an natural un-medicated home birth for her new bundle of joy. The rap songstress had announced Monday, she gave birth to her first child, Adeya, at her home in the bathroom over the weekend. She said that it was one of the hardest but most powerful thing she has done.

The blessed 23-year-old new mother wrote on Instagram: "this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡"