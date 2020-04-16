Kehlani drops "Everybody Business" music video
Here you go Kehlani fans!
Univision,Apr 16, 2020 – 12:33 PM EDT
Kehlani drops new music this morning after teasing yesterday (Apr. 15) on Twitter. Her new album has a little delay but she is holding us over with this brand new song titled "Everybody Business". This new release comes right after "Toxic" from her upcoming sophomore album that she had planned to release this month but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kehlani was also supposed to be on tour with Justin Bieber but that has been put on pause.
WARNING: This song contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.