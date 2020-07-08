Kayne West declares own political party

Rapper Kanye West is running for President of the United States under a brand new party called the "Birthday Party." One of the reasons why West calls it "Birthday Party" is because "when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” said West in an interview with Forbes. "Like anything I've ever done in my life, I'm doing (this) to win." West mentioned that he no longer supports President Donald Trump revealing the main reason why he supported him in the first place. "Protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community" West said.

When West announced his run for office on July 4th and that announcement had a slight impact on Democratic nominee Joe Biden's numbers. West has little knowledge of political factors or any expereience in politics, however he has a great fan base that will probably cast their votes for him if he was on the ballot. West had also expressed his opinion against any vaccinations including the COVID-19 vaccine in the works. "So when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious." West said.

When brought up the topic of Planned Parenthood, "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work." exclaimed West.

While there is no official filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and the deadline has passed in many states already. Kanye's chances have slimmed of a winning for president.

West denied that his aim was to split the Black vote and hurt the chances of Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. It was "a form of racism and white supremacy" to suggest all Black people should support the Democrats, he said.