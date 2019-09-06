Kayne West bought a ranch in Wyoming

TMZ reported that rapper Kanye West just reportedly bought Monster Lake Ranch just outside of Cody, Wyoming for $14 million. The ranch resort boasts more than 9,000 acres, has eight lodging units, fresh water fishing lakes, a restaurant, an event center, and a convention center.

Along with the purchase, he got the horses, barn, stalls and corrals part of the deal.

Cody, WY is known as the "rodeo capital of the world."

It was reported that West didn't pay full price for the property and owns 4,000 of the 9,000 acres because the rest belongs to the U.S. Government.