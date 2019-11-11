Karol G and Nicki Minaj deliver "Tusa" song together

Karol G and Nicki Minaj join forces for the glamorous video called "Tusa." The video is both in Spanish and English bringing artists from the Reggaeton world and the hip-hop world together about heartbreak.

This track was brought together after Karol and Nicki began messaging each other in a private conversation on Instagram. They both swapped some demos and brought Karol's idea for "Tusa" to life.

“The collaboration and the song means more to me than I can put into words. I hope everyone enjoys ‘Tusa’ as much as Nicki and I did creating it!" said Karol in a released a statement to her fans.

Karol G released the English lyrics so they can understand the song even more.

What’s going on with you? .... Tell me

Ovy on the Drums

There is no excuse

Today she went out with her friend to kill her heartbreak

Because a guy did her wrong

She’s hard and he took advantage

She’s tired of being good

Now she’s the one that uses men

Because a guy did her wrong

You won’t find her being sentimental

Says she won’t cry for another guy

No

But if you play the song

She gets so depressed

Crying she starts calling him

But he left her on read

Maybe he’s with another girl

Pretending he can love her too

But I cried all of that for nothing

Now I’m a bad girl

And now you kickin' & screamin', a big toddler

Don’t try to get your friends to come holla, holla!

A yo! I used to lay low

I wasn’t in the clubs, I was on my JO

Until I realized you’re an epic fail

So don’t tell your guys that I’m still your Bae Yo

Cause it’s a new day, I’m in a new place

Gettin some new D, sittin' on a new face

Cause I know I’m the baddest bitch you ever really met

You searching for a badder bitch and you ain't met her yet.

A yo Tell em to back off he wanna slack off

Ain't no more booty calls, you gotta jack off

It’s me an Karol G we let them rats talk

Don’t run up on us cause they letting them Makks off

But if you play the song

She gets so depressed

Crying she starts calling him

But he left her on read

Maybe he’s with another girl

Pretending he can love her too

One shot for the deep heartbreak

And we keep going until we finish

Another shot for my mind

So that the memories don’t torture me

Doesn’t copy anything

Her ex is worth nothin'

Goes out to the club and just wants to twerk

But she gets confused once she starts to drink

She heals when she parties

As her love dies

All the men try to get her

But if you play the song

She gets so depressed

Crying she starts calling him

But he left her on read

Maybe he’s with another girl

Pretending he can love her too

Karol G

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

The Queen