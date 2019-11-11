Karol G and Nicki Minaj deliver "Tusa" song together
Karol G and Nicki Minaj join forces for the glamorous video called "Tusa." The video is both in Spanish and English bringing artists from the Reggaeton world and the hip-hop world together about heartbreak.
This track was brought together after Karol and Nicki began messaging each other in a private conversation on Instagram. They both swapped some demos and brought Karol's idea for "Tusa" to life.
“The collaboration and the song means more to me than I can put into words. I hope everyone enjoys ‘Tusa’ as much as Nicki and I did creating it!" said Karol in a released a statement to her fans.
Karol G released the English lyrics so they can understand the song even more.
What’s going on with you? .... Tell me
Ovy on the Drums
There is no excuse
Today she went out with her friend to kill her heartbreak
Because a guy did her wrong
She’s hard and he took advantage
She’s tired of being good
Now she’s the one that uses men
Because a guy did her wrong
You won’t find her being sentimental
Says she won’t cry for another guy
No
But if you play the song
She gets so depressed
Crying she starts calling him
But he left her on read
Maybe he’s with another girl
Pretending he can love her too
But I cried all of that for nothing
Now I’m a bad girl
And now you kickin' & screamin', a big toddler
Don’t try to get your friends to come holla, holla!
A yo! I used to lay low
I wasn’t in the clubs, I was on my JO
Until I realized you’re an epic fail
So don’t tell your guys that I’m still your Bae Yo
Cause it’s a new day, I’m in a new place
Gettin some new D, sittin' on a new face
Cause I know I’m the baddest bitch you ever really met
You searching for a badder bitch and you ain't met her yet.
A yo Tell em to back off he wanna slack off
Ain't no more booty calls, you gotta jack off
It’s me an Karol G we let them rats talk
Don’t run up on us cause they letting them Makks off
But if you play the song
She gets so depressed
Crying she starts calling him
But he left her on read
Maybe he’s with another girl
Pretending he can love her too
One shot for the deep heartbreak
And we keep going until we finish
Another shot for my mind
So that the memories don’t torture me
Doesn’t copy anything
Her ex is worth nothin'
Goes out to the club and just wants to twerk
But she gets confused once she starts to drink
She heals when she parties
As her love dies
All the men try to get her
But if you play the song
She gets so depressed
Crying she starts calling him
But he left her on read
Maybe he’s with another girl
Pretending he can love her too
Karol G
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
The Queen
With a Queen