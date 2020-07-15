Kanye West's presidential run has come to an end
That was a quick campaign
Univision,Jul 15, 2020 – 12:50 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
It has been reported that Kanye West is no longer running for President of the United States.
Rapper Kanye West ending of his presidential campaign which was launched on Fourth of July.
According to Steve Kramer, a political advisor who was brought on to assist West get his name on ballots in time for the November election running in the "Birthday Party" in hopes to challenge Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
Kramer acknowledged there was "great enthusiasum" behind West's campaign but the momentum abruptly stopped. West had also missed out on the deadline in states that would have impacted his campaign.
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte