Kanye West pulls out of Osteen's Sunday Easter service

Kanye West along with his Sunday choir service had certain concerns about their performance. Kanye was expected to make a guest appearance at Joel Osteen's super church in Houston on Sunday with his choir team.

Kanye and Joel were working out the details on the virtual session when it was brought up about certain health concerns on the stage. Kanye has at times over 100 members of his choir performing with him during Sunday Service. Members of the choir were planning on all wearing masks and maintaining the CDC recommended 6-foot spacing between each other but Kanye thought it wasn't safe for everyone involved amid the coronavirus.

Kanye just decided to cancel his appearance entirely and record a few songs to play on video for Joel from Los Angeles.

Mariah Carey is still expected to make an appearance with her performance of "Hello" and Tyler Perry to offer words of encouragement to those who are tuning in.