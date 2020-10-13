Kanye West is attempting to trademark 'God Save America'
By: Univision,Oct 13, 2020 – 11:47 AM EDT
It has been reported that rapper Kanye West, who has also attempted to put his name on as many ballots this political season is trying to trademark the phrase "God Save America." TMZ had initially reported this filing and adds that this phrase is intended to be used on upcoming merch by the rapper.
The filing was placed into the U.S. government search engine for trademarks and was placed on October 7, 2020 under his attorney Robert Rose who represents Yeezy, LLC.
West had already been selling "Jesus Is King" t-shirts for $40 a pop during his Sunday Service sessions.
