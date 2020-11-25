Kanye West gave Chris Brown a $120k truck and a pair of Yeezys

It looks like it was an early Christmas for Chris Brown.

Kanye's manager Bu Thiam dropped by Chris' Tarzana, California house to drop off a $120,000 amphibious Sherp that had a pair of Yeezys in the back. It appears that the all-terrain vehicle with humongous tires can maneuver in anything and looks like a fun ride. This off-road machine can do up to whopping 25 MPH, carry up to 6 passengers, and run 115 hours on a full tank.

There was really no reason other than West wanted to honor Chris for his career and talent. Although Ye wasn't there to make the delivery in person, he did have a handwritten letter.

“Congratulations to Chris Brown on 20 years in the game,” Ye wrote. “You’ve overcome so many hurdles and obstacles, you deserve the recognition for all the hard work you’ve put in.”