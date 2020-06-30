Kanye West drops "Wash Us In The Blood" video featuring Travis Scott
This marks the first track from Kanye since Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born
Univision,Jun 30, 2020 – 10:30 AM EDT
Kanye West dropped brand-new music video "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott right from Ye's album God's Country. The Arthur Jafa directed music video shows a compilation of police brutality, protests, coronavirus and
The music video contains explicit language and graphics, viewer discretion advised.
