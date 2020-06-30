null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Kanye West drops "Wash Us In The Blood" video featuring Travis Scott

This marks the first track from Kanye since Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born
Jun 30, 2020 – 10:30 AM EDT
Comparte

Kanye West dropped brand-new music video "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott right from Ye's album God's Country. The Arthur Jafa directed music video shows a compilation of police brutality, protests, coronavirus and

The music video contains explicit language and graphics, viewer discretion advised.

Comparte
Advertisement
Default

Default