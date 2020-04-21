Kanye West donates over 300,000 meals to people in Los Angeles

Kanye West had partnered with The Dream Center Los Angeles, which is a non-profit organization. Together, they provided over 300,000 meals from Chick-Fil-A to those who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beforehand, the Dream Center was able to provide 11,000 meals a day since March.

“Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it,” said Dream Center co-founder Matthew Barnett. “I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian-West who also supports Dream Center provided meals and essential items seven days a week for 11 hours a week.