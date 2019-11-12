Justin Bieber steers into the R&B lane

Justin Bieber is about to crossover into the world of R&B before the year is over according his post to Instagram.

Dubbed as R&Bieber, with a possible link up with Drake, only if his Instagram post gets 20 million likes before Christmas. Pressed for time, Instagram will be elimating likes on it's social media platform very soon, so will we be able to reach the mark before the deadline?

The post has already racked up nearly 12 million likes as of November 12th.



It has been since 2015 that Bieber released Purpose, his latest album. Back in April, Bieber took the stage at Coachella during Ariana Grande's set teasing new music.

“So anyways this is my first time on stage in like two years, so I had to get my groove back. I had to get my swag back,”Bieber tells the crowd. “And by the way, album coming soon.”