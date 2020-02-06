Justin Bieber reveals 'Changes' tracklist
It's almost here!
Univision,Feb 6, 2020 – 11:21 AM EST
Justin Bieber is about to release his fourth album in over four years. Bieber revealed the 17-song tracklist for Changes. The album drops on February 14, 2020 to his fans. He collaborated with Quavo, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, and Kehlani.
1. “All Around Me”
2. “Habitual”
3. “Come Around Me”
4. “Intentions” feat. Quavo
5. “Yummy”
6. “Available”
7. “Forever” feat. Post Malone and Clever
8. “Running Over” feat. Lil Dicky
9. “Take It Out On Me”
10. “Second Emotion” feat. Travis Scott
11. “Get Me” feat. Kehlani
12. “ETA”
13. “Changes”
14. “Confirmation”
15. “That’s What Love Is”
16. “At Least for Now”
17. “Yummy” (Summer Walker Remix)