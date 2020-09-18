Justin Bieber gets "Holy" with Chance The Rapper

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper both get "Holy" in their brand new music video directed by Colin Tilley. The video begins as Justin Bieber grabs his hard hat and gets dirty for another day at an oil refinery. His music video girlfriend gives it her all at a nursing home making people smile.

Bieber's character learns that he got laid off. As Bieber gets in his truck and heads home, his truck breaks down and starts walking home. Chance the Rapper makes his appearance with his vocals. When Bieber gets home, he learns that they're evicted and the landlord throwing their belongings out on the street. Saved by a man on the way home to see his family for the first time since his return from active duty invited Bieber and his partner in their home for a warm meal amid the struggles they've endeared in this emotional video.