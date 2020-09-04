Justin Bieber assists in for Drake in DJ Khaled's "Popstar"
Hilarious
By: Univision,Sep 4, 2020 – 10:41 AM EDT
Justin Bieber is back!
Check him out in the music video "Popstar", which dropped at midnight.
Director X opened up the music video with a persistant DJ Khaled telling Drake of having to shoot the "Popstar" video. An overwhelmed Drake thinks hard about on how to shoot the music video. That's where Drake calls in a favor. That favor is Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber is happy to help living the high life in a mansion surrounded by party people wearing some trippy threads while lip synching to Drakes lyrics.
