Juice WRLD dead at 21

Jarad A. Higgins who performed by the name of Juice WRLD, died in Chicago shortly after landing. The 21-year-old had a seizure in the private terminal and was immediately rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center at 3:15 a.m. where he was pronounced dead.

Several hours later Juice WRLD's body was transported to the Cook County medical examiner's office according to spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. An autopsy would take place on Monday (Dec 9.) to see what the cause of death was.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating any foul play involved while on the private jet. Investigations found 70 pounds of marijuana on board. People on board the plane had said the rapper popped some pills prior to his seizures.

Juice WRLD just celebrated turning 21 on his birthday, December 2nd.



Juice had just performed at Mala Luna 2019





Hip Hop community responds to the death of Juice WRLD.















