Judson football player Bryce Wisdom has died from kidney cancer

We received some heartbreaking news this morning. 17-year-old Bryce Wisdom has died from his fight of kidney cancer.

Bryce was a passionate football player for Judson High School. The junior was on track to mark his spot as a corner back last season. Bryce had been in and out of the hospital since last March and had his right kidney removed because of cancer. Doctors tried to remove the entire tumor but wasn't able to. The cancer had spread throughout his body. Bryce had started another round of chemotherapy with the family and community cheering him on. Bryce had always inspired his teammates and coaches with endless positive attitude.

Bryce's mother, Diana posted "Bryce took his last breath at 11:39pm. He fought til the very end. Thank you for all the prayers and loving my Bryce. This earlier today. He gave us on last smile." said on Twitter.

Rest in Paradise, Bryce.



Bryce's father took to Twitter, "To my young warrior my young king. Mr. Bryce Wisdom aka BNice aka Mr Drip. RIH my young king. You will be missed but never forgotten. Like I've always said I thank the lord for letting me raise you and thank him for you raising me!!"



Actor Terrence K. Williams even chimed in on the passing of Bryce.

"TOO YOUNG! RIP Bryce. He was a teenager from Texas who played sports, stayed out of trouble & always stayed positive even when he was battling cancer. It breaks my heart that cancer stole this young mans life. Pray for his family Please don’t take life for granted"