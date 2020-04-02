null: nullpx
'Joe Exotic' transferred to Fort Worth Prison Medical Center

Apr 2, 2020 – 12:10 PM EDT

Joseph Maldonado-Passage or better known as "Joe Exotic" from the Tiger King docuseries has been reportedly transfered to a prison medical center in Fort Worth.

Inmate records show that the 57-year-old is in coronavirus quarantine. Inmates that were at Oklahoma's Grady County Jail, the same facility as Joe have shown similar symptoms of COVID-19 and were tested positive for the virus.

Back in April 2019, the former zoo owner tried to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, the owner of a competitor zoo Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

Joe was convicted on January 20th and sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder-for-hire and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act as well as eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying records.

