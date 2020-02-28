Jhené Aiko is coming to San Antonio in May
Make plans now!
Univision,Feb 28, 2020 – 03:56 PM EST
It has just been announced that Jhené Aiko is bringing "The Magical Hour Tour" to San Antonio on Sunday, May 24th in the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for Performing Arts. Queen Naija and Ann Marie will also be performing on the tour schedule.
98.5 The Beat will have a win before you can buy. Tune in and listen. Remember our phone number 1-844-440-0985 then be caller 8 to get hooked up.
Tickets go on-sale on March 6th at 10 a.m. at Tobincenter.org or by phone 210-223-8624