Jessie Reyez dropped surprise deluxe album

Jessie Reyez went live the other day and had some great news. Jessie surprised with the deluxe edition for all those who are in quarantine. The original 14-track album Before Love Came To Kill Us was released on March 27th. Now, three additional tracks were released by the Toronto native. "Ankles" with Rico Nasty and Melii and "Far Away II" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and JID as a sequel to her track in 2019 and "Worth Saving".