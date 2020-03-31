Jermaine Dupri regrets not introducing TLC at same time as Kriss Kross

Jermaine Dupri is one of the most respected, most accomplished music producer and executive in the industry yet he has some regrets from when he was younger.

Dupri did an Instagram question and answer from the Black Love Instagram page. Dupri did admit that he wished he had the conifidence to push TLC group at the same time as Kriss Kross.

"I regret not trying to do TLC at the same time as Kris Kross. I was only 19 years old at the time and didn't believe in myself as a person, as someone having the bandwidth to have both artists," Dupris wrote. "I was putting so much energy into Kriss Kross, and I was only giving TLC maybe 30 to 40 percent, not even 50 percent."

"TLC was my group before they got signed to LaFace," he said. "Left Eye was living at my house when I found Kris Kross. The backward clothes came after we started getting more and more songs. The backward clothes actually came from being around Left Eye."

"I felt I was spreading myself thin by trying to provide both of these groups what they needed to become the success they eventually both grew to become," Dupri continued in the post. "So I eliminated myself from TLC being a group that I actually introduced to the world."