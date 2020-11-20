Jeremih's family gives update on his fight against COVID-19

The 33-year-old hip-hop star is on a breathing ventilator in the ICU at a Chicago hospital due to complications from COVID-19. His family gave a statement to CNN, stating that the virus had "viciously attacked his body" and that his experience is very rare, especially that Jeremih didn't have any underlaying conditions and was healthy.

His family urges people to take this virus seriously and remind that COVID-19 is "very real and not to be taken lightly." said the statement. Also they said that "it's also important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others."

The family had thanked everyone for their prayers and ask for continued prayers. The family believes in daily prayer to God and the team of doctors and nurses that are helping him pull through.