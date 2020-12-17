Jeremih speaks out for the first time since being released from the hospital

33-year-old rapper Jeremih tells all after his near death battle with COVID-19. The singer, songwriter who was born as Jeremy Phillip Felton spoke out for the very first time after being released from the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after a three-week stay.

“It definitely is real and I didn’t take it for granted and truth be told, I’m a living, walking testimony,” said Jeremih. “I was really down bad for the last month, month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was.”

"I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half," he said. "I was really, like, in a dream. And I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light." Recalled Jeremih.

Jeremih recalls that he had to learn how to eat and walk again after contracting a rare version of the deadly virus. His mother wanted to visit but she wasn't allowed due to the restrictions the hospital had in place. Chance the Rapper had to make some calls and arrangements to allow her to see her son.

Jeremih had developed "multiple inflammatory syndrome" that he described as a "rare cause and effect of COVID." The rapper recalled that all of his organs became inflamed, his heart began to beat irregularly, his kidneys went out and live was beginning to fail. He recalled that he didn't know what was going on at the time and he was passed out.

The R&B artist's health got a bit better two out of the three weeks as he was moved from ICU to a normal hospital room to help stabalize.



Jeremih said that he has never been in the hospital before in his entire life, not even for a broken bone. He took his survival as another chance, as a blessing. He said he needed to take a break. He looks forward on hanging out with his sons and had thanked all family and friends that supported him during his hospital stay. Jeremih expressed appreciation for his fans who had prayed for him.