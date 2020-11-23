Jeremih is now out of the ICU on the road to recovery after COVID-19 hospitalization

33-year-old Jeremih has been taken out of the intensive care unit at a Chicago hospital where he is being treated and on the road to recovery. His family told TMZ that the rapper is feeling better now and will be spending the remainder of his recovery in a regular hospital room where "true healing" is set to begin.

This news is great as a week ago he was on a ventilator from the complications of COVID-19 and was reportedly "fighting for his life."

The virus had "viciously attacked his body" and that his experience was "rare for a young mane his age without any underlaying conditions."