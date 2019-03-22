98.5 The Beat
Jennifer Lopez to make a stop in San Antonio
J. Lo will be in town June 21st
Univision,Mar 22, 2019 – 12:55 PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez is hitting up cities across the U.S. for her "It's My Party" tour in celebration of turning the big 5-0 on July 24th. J-Lo will be on stage inside the AT&T Center June 21st going through the classics and the new hits with a big production.
Tickets go on sale March 29th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com
Also listen to 98.5 The Beat and Latino Mix 95.1 to win your way into the show! Keep your ears open on how you can win tickets.