Jennifer Lopez teams up with French Montana for "Medicine"
J. Lo is giving you this dope dosage
Univision,Apr 3, 2019 – 3:41 PM EDT
There's no stopping Jennifer Lopez as she just dropped "Medicine" with French Montana ahead of her upcoming tour. The two reunite after working on "I Luh Ya Papi" in 2014.
Since the release at 2pm central time, the views are just racking up.
The Latin songstress is gearing up for her birthday celebration tour titled "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour starting in June.