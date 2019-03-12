Jennifer Lopez shows off engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez just shared her big moment online to her millions of Instagram followers when her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez proposed. While this may be J. Lo's third time tying the knot and Alex's second, the couple seems to be happily in love with one another.

A-Rod, who is a 14-time all-star and had won three American League's with the New York Yankees had set the perfect setting on one knee for a proposal to Jenny on a beach with a sunset in the background.



