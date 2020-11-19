Jeezy drops the tracklisting for 'The Recession 2'

Jeezy dropped the tracklisting hours before his 10th album The Recession 2 drops November 20th at midnight. The first Recession album Jeezy dropped 12-years ago reflected on those struggling times.

Also, November 19th marks the date when Jeezy does a Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane that streams live on Instagram and Apple Music at 7 P.M. central time.

The Recession 2 | Tracklisting