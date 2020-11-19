Jeezy drops the tracklisting for 'The Recession 2'
Jeezy dropped the tracklisting hours before his 10th album The Recession 2 drops November 20th at midnight. The first Recession album Jeezy dropped 12-years ago reflected on those struggling times.
Also, November 19th marks the date when Jeezy does a Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane that streams live on Instagram and Apple Music at 7 P.M. central time.
The Recession 2 | Tracklisting
1. “Oh Lord” feat. Tamika Mallory
2. “Here We Go”
3. “Modern Day”
4. “Back” feat. Yo Gotti
5. “Da Ghetto” feat. E-40
6. “Niggaz”
7. “Death of Me”
8. “Stimulus Check”
9. “My Reputation” feat. Demi Lovato, & Lil Duval
10. “The Glory” feat. Ne-Yo
11. “Live and Die”
12. “Praying Right”
13. “Therapy For My Soul”
14. “Almighty Black Dollar” feat. Rick Ross
15. “The Kingdom”