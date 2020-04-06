Jeezy and Jeannie Mai get engaged
Let's congratulate these two!
Univision,Apr 6, 2020 – 03:35 PM EDT
It's confirmed, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are getting married.
The two confirmed their engagement according to PEOPLE on March 27th.
Jeezy had originally planned the engagement proposal to Mai to happen sometime in April during their trip to Vietnam. Their vacation plans were immediately scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting much of the world.
Jeezy turned to his alternative plan and surprised Mai with a proposal at his house in Los Angeles. It is confirmed that he went all out during their stay at home date night.