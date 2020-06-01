JAY-Z has words with Minnesota governor regarding the justice for George Floyd

From coast-to-coast, protests errupted in every state of the country as they call for justice for the cop who killed George Floyd in Minnesota. JAY-Z reached out to Governor Tim Walz letting him know that "justice needs to be served here."

Walz later announced for the state attorney Keith Ellison to lead the prosecutions connected to the death of the 46-year-old Black man who had died while a white policeman was kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minnesota.

Both Jay and Walz talked about the conversations they had Sunday.

"I received a call [Saturday] night -- to understand how big this was -- from JAY-Z," Walz said. "Not international performer, but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served. It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here."

"He said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking," Walz continued. "He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It's a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on."

"After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what's right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case," he wrote. "Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me -- a dad and a black man in pain. YES, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have." said the post on Jay-Z's Facebook.

"I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right," Jay concluded. "Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."