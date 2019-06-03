Jay-Z becomes the first billionaire rapper
Congrats Hov!
Univision,Jun 3, 2019 – 11:07 AM EDT
After years and years of hard work and dedication Jay-Z had officially entered into the billion dollar club. It was no easy ride, Z had spent his own money in investing in liquor, stocks, shares, art and real estate.
He had made big investments in large upcoming companies such as Uber and the music streaming service Tidal. Tidal is worth over $100 million.
Hov is also the first hip-hop / rapper to make the billion dollar mark in history.