Janelle Monáe releases new song 'Turntables'

In fact, the inspiring song was written for and also featured on Amazon Studios new documentary, All In: The Fight For Democracy.

“I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression,” Janelle told Apple Music. “This song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people.”